Ivey appoints Smith to fill open Colbert commission seat

TUSCUMBIA–Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has appointed retired businessman William Smith to fill the seat left vacant by Emmitt Jimmar’s resignation due to declining health.

Smith was sworn in today prior to the regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Smith is retired from Reynolds / Wise Alloys and was a partner in Grace Memorial Funeral Home.

Smith, who previously served on the board of education, currently serves as chairman of the Muscle Shoals Utility Board.

“He’s an honest and good man,” says David Yarber who served for twelve years with Smith on the Utility Board.

“The Governor couldn’t have found a better person,” Yarber continued.

Jeff Roland

