DAVID CASSIDY DEAD AT 67

FORT LAUDERDALE–National media outlets are reporting that 67-year-old David Cassidy has died as a result of complications from dementia. Cassidy was the star of the hit 70’s show The Partridge Family.

JoAnn Geffen, his publicist, confirmed his untimely death with a statement from his family.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” she said.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy had been in the hospital for several days struggling with organ failure.

Cassidy announced he had dementia earlier this year.

