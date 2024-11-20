TUSCUMBIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN TRAFFIC DEATH

NEWS ALERT 🚨 By WB Franks
Staff Writer
TUSCUMBIA – A woman who authorities said had alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of a fatal Colbert County crash pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, according to court records.A Colbert County grand jury recently indicted Emma Claire Snipes, 25, of Tuscumbia, in the death of Jimmie D. Smallwood, 76, of Tuscumbia.On Nov. 23, 2023, the vehicle Snipes was driving collided with the one Smallwood was driving on Alabama Highway 20, south of Muscle Shoals, Alabama troopers said.Smallwood was pronounced dead at the scene by the Colbert County Coroner’s Office. A toxicology report indicated Snipes had alcohol, methamphetamine, and THC in her system, according to the indictment. In addition, troopers she was traveling at a high rate of speed.Snipes was released from the Colbert County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She was arraigned in Colbert County Circuit Court on Tuesday in front of Colbert County Circuit Judge Kyle Brown. Snipes is being represented by Florence Attorney Ralph Holt.