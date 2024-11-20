LAUDERDALE COUNTYWATERLOO MAN DIES IN AFTERNOON CRASH

NEWS ALERT 🚨 A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, has claimed the life of a Waterloo man. Jefferey G. Joiner, 60, was critically injured when the 2006 Lincoln Zephyr he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, a utility pole and then a tree. The Lincoln caught fire and became engulfed in flames. Joiner was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was ejected and transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence for treatment. Joiner later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased while at the hospital. The crash occurred on Alabama 20 near Lauderdale County 87, approximately 18 miles west of Florence, in Lauderdale County. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.