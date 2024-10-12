MAN HAS DROWNED BELOW WHEELER DAM

NEWS ALERT 🚨 LAWRENCE COUNTY.

The Shoals Insider has been informed by the Alabama Marine Police a man has drowned in the Tennessee River below Wheeler Dam.

Update:

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY DROWNING VICTIM.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood has identified the man who drowned Saturday afternoon in the Tennessee River at Wheeler Dam.

According to Norwood, Dennis Neal, 69, of Tennessee drowned on the Tennessee River near Wheeler Dam.

The Alabama Marine Police were on the scene assisting with the investigation. This according to Public Information Officer Trooper Brandon Bailey.