TUSCUMBIA MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF DAUGHTER SEEKS CONTINUANCE

NEWS ALERT 🚨 TUSCUMBIA MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF DAUGHTER SEEKS CONTINUANCEA man charged in the death of his daughter is asking for a postponement of his trial that is scheduled to begin Monday, according to court records.Christopher Brent Malone, 45, and Amy Malone, 39, who is the child’s mother, both are set for trial Monday on the charge of reckless manslaughter in the death of their disabled 15-year-old daughter, Emma Grace Malone.Christopher Malone’s attorney Johnathon Hugh Smith electronically filed a motion Saturday asking for a continuance in the trial. Amy Malone has not filed a request.In the filing, Smith said the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office is not opposed to the postponement.The couple were arrested and charged with manslaughter in May in the July 19, 2023, death of Emma Grace Malone. They were indicted on reckless manslaughter in August and are out on a $50,000 bond each.The autopsy report on the girl stated the cause of death was arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy and bronchopneumonia, with medical neglect listed as a contributory factor. It declared homicide as the manner of death, according to court records.