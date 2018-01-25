University of North Alabama Getting Ready for Miss UNA Pageant

FLORENCE, Ala. – A bevy of contestants will once again take the stage for the University of North Alabama 2018 Miss UNA Scholarship Pageant.

The pageant will take place Jan. 27, 2018, at 5 p.m., in Norton Auditorium on the UNA campus.

The event will be hosted by the current Miss UNA, Victoria Roose, and the current Miss Alabama, Jessica Procter.

Nine contestants are seeking the title of Miss UNA this year, but only one can win!

Tickets are available for $12 online at www.una.edu/missuna, or $15 at the door.

For more information: www.una.edu/missuna.