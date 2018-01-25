UNA to Host Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels.

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama is set to host a two-day display of the Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels in the GUC Performance Center on campus.

The museum, sponsored by the Diversity Student Ambassadors and the Office of Diversity and Institutional Equity, will be open Monday, Feb. 12, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., and again Tuesday, Feb 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The traveling museum is the brainchild of Angela W. Jennings, the museum’s historian and curator.

“Students, faculty and staff will all be challenged by the museum’s authenticity,” said Joan Williams, director for the university’s Office of Diversity and Institutional Equity.

“It does not shy away from the harsh reality of African-American history and offers a learning opportunity for all of us,” she said. “We believe visitors will marvel over the multitude of inventions and contributions that African-Americans have made to the world.”

According to Williams, visitors to the exhibit take a journey from 1860 to the present day, and explore the experiences of people who were brought from Africa as slaves and their descendants.

Historical figures and selected time periods are depicted through Jennings collection of artwork and memorabilia. Jennings also utilizes oratorical presentations to offer history on people such as Ida B. Wells, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Tuskegee Airmen.

“I look forward to sharing the work and wealth of knowledge that comes both from Ms. Jennings and the Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels with the UNA and Shoals community,” Williams said. “I am confident that bringing the museum to our campus and community will be an unforgettable experience.”

After viewing the exhibits, guests will be treated to a short oratorical presentation from the museum curator, followed by Q & A.

Students, faculty, staff and area residents are invited to attend the event. Admission is free and is made possible by student activity fees.

For more information on upcoming Black History Month events and other diversity events at UNA, the Office of Diversity and Institutional Equity’s Diversity Calendar is available at: https://www.una.edu/diversity/calendar.html

By: Joan Williams, Diversity and Institutional Equity