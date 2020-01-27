Nextran Truck Center in Tuscumbia Named Mack 2019 North American Dealer of the Year

(Left to right) Martin Weissburg, president, Mack Trucks; Dennis McDaniel, regional vice president, Southeast, Mack Trucks; Jon Pritchett, president and CEO, Nextran; Jonathan Randall, senior vice president, North American sales and marketing, Mack Trucks at the Mack 2019 Dealer of the Year Awards Ceremony.

Photo: Mack Trucks

TUSCUMBIA – Nextran Truck Center of Tuscumbia is Mack Trucks’ 2019 North American Dealer of the Year. Mack announced the winner during its annual dealer meeting, which brings together dealer leadership from the U.S. and Canada.

The Dealer of the Year awards are presented to dealers that consistently exceed their business targets for sales, parts and leasing, as well as recognizing dealers who continue to grow their businesses and rate highly among customers for satisfaction.

“Nextran Truck Center of Tuscumbia drove significant improvement over the years to ultimately achieve outstanding results, and we’re pleased to be able to recognize their ongoing commitment to the Mack brand with this award,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president, North American sales and marketing. “Nextran Truck Center grew its market share year-over-year and has excelled at parts sales and utilizing Mack Financial Services.”

Nextran has 16 full-service truck centers throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Mack Trucks also named 2019 winners for its regional sales divisions:

Northeast Region : Ballard Mack Sales & Service, Johnston, Rhode Island

: Ballard Mack Sales & Service, Johnston, Rhode Island Southeast Region : Nextran Truck Center, Tuscumbia, Alabama

: Nextran Truck Center, Tuscumbia, Alabama Central Region : Kriete Truck Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Kriete Truck Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Southwest Region : Vanguard Truck Center, Austin, Texas

: Vanguard Truck Center, Austin, Texas West Region : TEC Equipment, Seattle, Washington

: TEC Equipment, Seattle, Washington Canada Region: Vision Truck Group, Cambridge, Ontario

Tri-State Truck Centers, Memphis, Tennessee was named U.S. Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year, while Vision Truck Group was named Canada Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year. The Mack Leasing North America Dealer of the Year Award went to Bergey’s Truck Center, Souderton, Pennsylvania. Mack of Nashville received the North America Remarketing Dealer of the Year Award, and the overall Customer Satisfaction Award went to Interstate Trucksource Inc., Romulus, Michigan.