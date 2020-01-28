COLBERT MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY

TUSCUMBIA–A Colbert County man has been charged with animal cruelty charges in connection to several head of cattle that have been neglected, authorities said.

Syvalious Nance, 2730 Cook Lane, turned himself in to authorities last Friday, officials said.

The 66-year-old man was released on a $30,000 bond.

Nance’s charges include a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records. That is connected to the death of two cows found on Nance’s property.

The other five are misdemeanors, including two counts of failure to burn or bury livestock and three counts of cruelty to animals.