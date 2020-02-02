HUNTER JACKSON NEW MORNING HOST AT MY101.5

HUNTER JACKSON



TUSCUMBIA– You will hear a new voice on the FM dial starting Monday morning at 6 until 10 am. Singing River Media Group has added Hunter Jackson as the new Morning Show Host on MY101.5 FM.

Hunter is the son of former WVNA Operations Manager and Morning Show Host, Jim Jackson, who passed away from a heart attack in April of 2005, when Hunter was 14 years of age.

Hunter grew up at the WVNA radio station in downtown Tuscumbia. His birth was even on air. The station held a contest for listeners to win concert tickets if they could pick the correct time of Hunter’s birth.

So, it’s safe to say that radio is in Hunter’s blood.

“I want to invite all of my former listeners to tune in to MY 101.5 FM weekday mornings from 6-10 am, they will definitely love all the current hits we play and our on-air guest,” said Jackson.

Hunter wants listeners to know he will have a special music category for Shoals Area Music.

Hunter’s first musical guest will be Alecia Elliott. You can listen live at my1015.com.

Hunter will be taking your calls at 256-801-1015.

