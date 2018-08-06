UNA TO PLAY BYU IN 2020

FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama football program has signed a contract to play Brigham Young University (BYU) on November 21, 2020 in Provo, Utah.
It will be UNA’s first game against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent since 1997 when the Lions, then NCAA Division II members, stunned Louisiana-Lafayette 48-42 in four overtimes in Lafayette.
North Alabama begins its transition to Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) this fall and will face six FCS opponents. In 2019 the Lions have a 12-game FCS schedule.
BYU will be the first FBS opponent of the transition for UNA. The Lions have also signed a contract to play the University of Memphis in 2022.
Established in 1875, BYU has played varsity football since 1922 and over the past four decades, the Cougars rank sixth among all FBS programs in total victories with 352.
BYU captured the 1984 national championship and has earned 35 bowl invitations and won 23 conference titles during its football history. The program boasts 75 All-Americans and 13 Consensus All-Americans along with seven members of the College Football Hall of Fame and 10 recipients of major individual awards, including the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Sammy Baugh Trophy, Davey O’Brien Award, Outland Trophy and Doak Walker Award.