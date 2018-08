Waterloo man dies in crash checking mail

LAUDERDALE COUNTY–A two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County has claimed the life of a Waterloo man. The crash occurred on AL-20, approximately 17 miles west of Florence, on Tuesday, August 7th, at approximately 7:00 pm.

Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Billy Rayburn Smith, 68, was killed when his 2001 Chevrolet pickup was struck by a 2011 GMC pickup while Smith checked his mail.

Smith was pronounced dead at ECM Hospital in Florence.

State Troopers continue to investigate.