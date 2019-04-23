UNA Marketing Program Recognized at National Conference

FLORENCE – A group of UNA students from the campus chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) attended its national conference in New Orleans. The trip was led by the chapter president, professional marketing with a sales concentration major Madison McNeely, and its executive vice president, management major and sales minor Cameron Johns. Faculty adviser Tim Butler accompanied them.

AMA recognized the UNA chapter for outstanding performance in the area of professional development. In addition, AMA members Katy Harrington, Heather Minor and Cameron Johns were finalists in the Perfect Pitch Competition.

Johns was also a finalist in the Role Play Competition finishing No. 2 overall among 60 competitors from 30 universities. He was also recognized among tens of thousands of student members across 388 university chapters as the No. 2 Sales Student of the Year.

AMA is a professional association for individuals and organizations leading the practice, teaching and development of marketing knowledge worldwide. Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.