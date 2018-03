Our old sinful nature has been rendered ineffective » See this before buying at chain stores FLORENCE–Before you go to Walmart, Walgreens or RiteAid to buy deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, or any toiletries go check out HT cellular don’t let the name fool you. They have over the counter medicines, vitamins, etc. You will honestly be surprised everything you will find and all at VERY low prices. New merchandise arrives daily. They are located in Parkway shopping center in Florence. Call today at 256- 767-9797. Comments are closed.