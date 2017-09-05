PoBoys in Tuscumbia closes doors due to health reasons

TUSCUMBIA–Lovers of PoBoys Cajun cooking and the like will now have to travel to New Orleans Transfer on Wilson Dam Road in Muscle Shoals to get a PoBoy sandwich. The owners of PoBoys have closed for health reasons.

PoBoys at 104 South Main Street closed on Aug 27th and posted this on their Facebook Page:

Effective Sunday August 27th we will be closing our doors at PoBoys.

Due to current health issues we are no longer able to meet the demands of restaurant ownership. It has been an honor to serve our many friends and customers over the past five years. Our staff has been some of the most wonderful people you will ever meet. We would like to say thank you for your service and dedication, you are the greatest. We wish all the best to the beautiful town of Tuscumbia and all the people who make it their home. You welcomed us with open arms and made us a part of Tuscumbia and we will never forget that.

God bless you and thank you again.

We at Shoals Insider really hate to see them go. We loved the food too. We pray for a speedy recovery and good luck on your future endeavors.