Man found stabbed to death

(SHOALS INSIDER)- Authorities are in Colbert County are conducting a murder investigation after a body was found off of Bainbridge Loop.

The identity of the male victim is unknown at this time. The body was found late Thursday afternoon.

The victim had apparently been stabbed.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

More detailsĀ as they become available.

