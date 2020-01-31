Man faces drug charges after fleeing police

CEDRIC TAYLOR

FLORENCE – Police said they arrested a man Thursday night who led police on a short chase and had drugs in his vehicle.



Cedric Taylor, 32, was arrested following the 11:10 p.m. incident, Florence police Sgt. Robbie Howard said.



Taylor is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude, Howard said.



He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

A detention center spokeswoman said his bail was set at $3,000 for the charges but he also has his bail revoked because of a failure to appear charge.



Sgt. Howard said a police patrol officer stopped a vehicle Taylor was driving because of a traffic violation at the intersection of Hermitage Drive and Royal Avenue.



“The vehicle failed to stop, leading the officer on a brief pursuit until becoming stuck in a grassy embankment on Reeder Street,” he said.

Police arrested Taylor and found methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun from the vehicle, Howard said.