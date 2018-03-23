Florence physician has license reinstated with conditions

MONTGOMERY- The medical license of a Florence physician has been reinstated by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and Licensure Commission. State authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the license of Dr. Barry Neal Lumpkins was reinstated at the last meeting with conditions. Lumpkin’s license was suspended in December of 2016 for prescribing controlled substances to a girlfriend at the time and close family members.

According to an administrative order, Lumpkins can only practice at the Emergency Department of ECM Hospital and cannot work longer than 40 hours per week. The practice of medicine at any other location must be approved by the Medical Licensure Commission.

Lumpkins cannot prescribe or practice weight loss medicine or practice pain management. Lumpkins can, however, treat acute pain not lasting over seven days.

