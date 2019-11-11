CONVICTED BUSINESSMAN RONNIE POWELL AGREES TO PAY $1000 PER MONTH RESTITUTION

RONALD WARREN POWELL

TUSCUMBIA– Convicted businessman and fraudster Ronnie Powell was back in Colbert County for a restitution hearing last Thursday in Judge Jackie Hatcher’s courtroom.

Powell agreed to start paying $1,000 a month in restitution to his victims.

Powell pleaded guilty last December to insurance fraud charges.

In all, Powell was accused of stealing close to one million dollars from his clients.

One of his victims was a local cardiologist and an elderly couple.

Powell was recently overheard on a recorded prison phone line moving large sums of money around that the state said would have easily paid off one of the victims.

Jeff Roland – Publisher

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed