CHARGES UPGRADED TO MURDER, WITNESSES SAY FULKERSON PUNCHED SELF IN FACE TO APPEAR ASSAULTED

DAVID ALLEN FULKERSON

TUSCUMBIA–According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson attempted murder charges against a man who shot another man in the face after the Alabama / LSU game Saturday have been upgraded to murder.

31-year-old David Allen Fulkerson was served while in the custody of the Colbert County Jail, with a warrant for murder early Friday.

According to Williamson, the victim James Michael Merritt died Thursday night, thus upgrading the charge to murder instead of attempted murder.

Fulkerson is now being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday night at 2172 Ligon Springs Road in rural Colbert County at Fulkerson’s home.

Two witnesses said Fulkerson was seen punching himself in the face to make it appear as if he was assaulted and defending himself.

Jeff Roland – Publisher

