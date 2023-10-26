Celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Many of us have had a relative or loved ones be diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Many are survivors, some aren’t. So, with that being said, how do you stay a survivor?

Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older women. The average age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 62. This means half of the women who developed breast cancer are 62 years of age or younger when they are diagnosed. A very small number of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45.

About 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.

About 55,720 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed.

About 43,700 women will die from breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Lung cancer is the first cause. The chance that a woman will die from breast cancer is about 1 in 39 ,about 2.5%.

Breast cancer death rates have been decreasing steadily since 1989, for an overall decline of 43% through 2020. The decrease in death rates is believed to be the result of finding breast cancer earlier via screening and increased awareness, as well as better treatments. However, the decline has slowed slightly in recent years.

What can you do to detect Breast Cancer? Mammogram and MRI may be used to screen women who have a high risk of breast cancer. Whether a woman should be screened for breast cancer and the screening test to use depends on certain factors.

Visit your doctor on a regular and adhere to these warning signs…

New lump or elongated knot in the breast or underarm (armpit).

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.

All women are special and deserve life! Celebration of life is needed for all the survivors!

Quote from Phyllis Whitlock, survivor, “Make sure you get your check-ups and mammograms for early detection. I was diagnosed in 1997 at the age of 41 and now I am 68 and a survivor. Getting checked is priority! “

YOU CAN BE A SURVIVOR!!!!!