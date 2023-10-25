Big Brothers Big Sisters Fundraiser

Join us and support Big Brothers Big Sister of the Shoals.

Get your tickets now! The gala is just a couple of weeks away, and we have some wonderful items for sale and to be auctioned. While we have some great art pieces, we also have many other interesting items:

A bakery basket from [Jasper Kitchens] with fresh-baked bread, jams and more

A holiday turkey with homemade gravy and cranberry sauce prepared by Chef [Alan Phillips] and delivered to your home

A Super Bowl party with delicious appetizers curated and prepared by Chef Josh Quick from Odette and delivered to your home on game day

A pet lovers basket that includes a gift certificate for a custom pet portrait, dog walking certificates and more

A holiday basket with a Christmas floral arrangement, Christmas quilt, small painting, hand painted ornaments and more

A guided fishing trip with a professional bass fisherman

A gourmet wine basket with 5 wines and beautiful wine glasses

A jewelry piece designed specially for our event by Patty Klos / Parker Bingham jewelry

Hand crafted bird houses and bird feeders

** We will have several tables of items for sale $25 and up, many beautiful silent auction items and will end the night with a live auction of some things that you’re not gonna want to miss!