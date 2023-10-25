Big Brothers Big Sisters Fundraiser

Join us and support Big Brothers Big Sister of the Shoals.
Get your tickets now! The gala is just a couple of weeks away, and we have some wonderful items for sale and to be auctioned. While we have some great art pieces, we also have many other interesting items:
- A bakery basket from [Jasper Kitchens] with fresh-baked bread, jams and more
- A holiday turkey with homemade gravy and cranberry sauce prepared by Chef [Alan Phillips] and delivered to your home
- A Super Bowl party with delicious appetizers curated and prepared by Chef Josh Quick from Odette and delivered to your home on game day
- A pet lovers basket that includes a gift certificate for a custom pet portrait, dog walking certificates and more
- A holiday basket with a Christmas floral arrangement, Christmas quilt, small painting, hand painted ornaments and more
- A guided fishing trip with a professional bass fisherman
- A gourmet wine basket with 5 wines and beautiful wine glasses
- A jewelry piece designed specially for our event by Patty Klos / Parker Bingham jewelry
- Hand crafted bird houses and bird feeders
** We will have several tables of items for sale $25 and up, many beautiful silent auction items and will end the night with a live auction of some things that you’re not gonna want to miss!