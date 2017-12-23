Authorities identify stabbing victim

NITRATE CITY-Authorities in Colbert County have identified the stabbing victim found Thursday afternoon along Bainbridge Loop near Nitrate City.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque has identified the stabbing victim as John Edward Johnson, 69, of Bainbridge Loop.

People in the community affectionately called him “Johnny Reb”. “He lost his daughter Amy a few years ago, this is so sad, for this family,” said one neighbor.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson tells the Shoals Insider Johnson was found in his home, where he received multiple stab wounds.

“We haven’t made any arrests and we don’t have any people of interests at this time,” said Williamson.

“From all outward appearances, it seems to have been a robbery,” Williamson continued.

The body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Sheriff Williamson is asking the public for help. “If anyone knows who committed this murder or if anyone has any information that would help, please call and let us know,”

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at 256-383-0741 or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers can be reached at 256-386-8685.

