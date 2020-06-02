TUSCUMBIA MAN CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING

MARIO LESHAWN RICHARDSON

SHEFFIELD- Authorities have officially charged a Tuscumbia man in the early morning shooting death of Jonathan Eugene Nipper on Monday.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, Mario Leshawn Richardson, 39, of 1408 East Decatur Street, Tuscumbia, has been charged with murder, which is a class A felony.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 am on Monday at a home on South Columbia.

“Mr. Nipper was shot three times in the back,” said Chief Terry.

Terry continued, “The two men had been arguing for years. As of right now, we are not certain as to what caused the recent escalation and what triggered the shooting of Mr. Nipper,”

According to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque, the body of Mr. Nipper has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Friends of the victim tell ShoalsInsider.com the two got into a physical altercation last year and the hostility between the two had been ongoing.

Richardson turned himself into the Colbert County Jail within a couple of hours of the shooting.

Chief Terry said Richardson is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Staff Reports

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed