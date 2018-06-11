Former administrator sentenced to twenty years in prison Littleville man gets 16 years for his role in fatal crash » What is God’s Character? I invite you to think along with me about this righteousness subject. In John 8:44, Jesus said those whose spiritual father is the devil will carry out the will of their father the devil. He is a liar and murderer. And those religious people Christ was addressing proved to be just that—liars and murderers. Like father like son is the principle. Thus, the devil’s spiritual children (1 John 3:10) are not righteous but unrighteous. God being our spiritual Father, and we being His children, ought not we carry out His will, and display His character? (Like Father like son or daughter) And just what is God’s character? Righteousness! Thus, we must be righteous, just as 2 Corinthians 5:21 and 1 John 3:7 plainly teach. (Many other Scriptures as well.) If we make such a change of attitude about ourselves as Christians, there will be a major improvement in the way we Christians deport ourselves in this unrighteous world. This evil world needs to see some righteousness being displayed. And if we believers do not display it, who is going to show the world what real righteousness looks like? false humility! Let me tell you what real humilityis. It is agreeing with God! False humility may seem to be the way to go, but in reality it is agreeing with the devil, and disagreeing with God; and so cannot be helpful to us. (But, what believer would dare claim he or she is righteous? That would just not be humble. Only God is righteous. To claim that we are righteous would be saying we are divine.) You may or may not agree with that doctrine, but that is the general argument in many religious circles. That is a! Let me tell you whatis. It is agreeing with God! False humility may seem to be the way to go, but in reality it is agreeing with the devil, and disagreeing with God; and so cannot be helpful to us. How could our Heavenly Father be righteous in His nature, but we His children be unrighteous in our nature? In fact, 2 Peter 1: 4 says through God’s precious promises we may become partakers of the DIVINE NATURE. And that is talking about this life, not when we get to heaven. I perceive that we Christians have been hoodwinked by the devil and religious tradition. We are what God’s Word says we are, not what the world or religion says we are. Once again, real humility is getting in agreement with God. pure and holy temple of God—the place where He now dwells here on earth. Even in ancient Israel, God said that when He walked through their camp there was to be no kind of filth visible. They had to bury their human waste with a paddle outside of their camp, so that no impurities would be in the camp. God being unchanging, why would He have lowered the standard in the New Testament? God demands a pure people, and we are it. If not us, who? If not now, when? Let us believe what God says about us! And a slight glimpse into the next lesson, not only does the Bible say that believers are the very righteousness of God, and partakers of His divine nature, but that we are theandtemple of God—the place where He now dwells here on earth. Even in ancient Israel, God said that. They had to bury their human waste with a paddle outside of their camp, so that no impurities would be in the camp. God being unchanging,God demands a pure people, and we are it. If not us, who? If not now, when? Let us believe what God says about us! Living Way Fellowship at 2041 County Road 73, in Killen area. From Killen, going north on US 43, turn right on County Road 73 and go 2 and 1/2 miles. We are on the right. You can’t miss the sign out front—Living Way Fellowship. Sunday 10:00 A.M., Wednesday 7:00 P.M. Ron Craig is the pastor, teacher and Christian book author. Contact us at (If you are not a committed member of some other Christian fellowship, you are invited to visitat 2041 County Road 73, in Killen area. From Killen, going north on US 43, turn right on County Road 73 and go 2 and 1/2 miles. We are on the right. You can’t miss the sign out front—. Sunday 10:00 A.M., Wednesday 7:00 P.M. Ron Craig is the pastor, teacher and Christian book author. Contact us at ronwritercraig@gmail.com , or log onto our church website at www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org . While logged on our website, check out my books and audio podcasts. Wouldn’t hurt!) Comments are closed.