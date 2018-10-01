We will be judged by what Jesus taught back then

John 12:47-50 shows us that Bible interpretation is neither necessary nor God-approved. Let us look closely at our Lord’s own words on that issue. “If any man hears My words, and believes them not, I judge him not [at this time]: For I came not [on this earth-visit] to judge the world, but to save the world. [However,] He who rejects Me and receives not My words has one that will judge him [eventually]: The words that I have spoken [while on earth], the same will judge him in the last day. For I have not spoken of Myself [given a private interpretation of what God might have meant]; but the Father Who sent Me gave Me a commandment, [exactly] what I should say, and [exactly] what I should speak [no room for even Christ’s private interpretation].

And, I know that His commandment [not some interpretation of His commandment] is life everlasting. So, whatever I speak, just as the Father has said to Me, that is what I speak.” Jesus made sure His words were exactly in line with His Father’s words. Why? Because God’s Word both contains and ministers everlasting life. No words other than God’s words can give life, for no other words contain life. Therefore, if it was necessary for even Jesus Christ to stick precisely with God’s original communication, and not add to or take away from His words, why do men think it is okay to privately interpret His Word? Condemnation upon all those who are so foolish as to tamper with the Inspired Word of God!

We will be judged by what Jesus taught back then, not by the satanic interpretations of misguided theologians who have infiltrated the church for almost two millennia. Think about this as well: If God is not going to judge us in the last days by such unwarranted theological interpretations of Scripture, then all such theological interpretations are worthless in the present day as well! So why should we pledge allegiance to any theological interpretation of the Bible during this lifetime? Does God's Word need man to prop it up? Moreover, if the human race will be judged by the words Jesus spoke around 2,000 years ago, that means God's Word has not changed.

Consider what Paul said about God’s Word: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is [therefore] profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works (2 Timothy 3:16-17).” Well now, if God’s Word thoroughly furnishes us to accomplish all good works, why would we need man’s additions to help it along?

Paul also wrote: “I marvel that you are so soon removed from Him [God] Who called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: Which is not really another gospel [because there is only one true Gospel]; but there are some who trouble you [with false doctrines], and want to pervert the Gospel of Christ. But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than that which we have preached to you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, ‘If any man preach any other gospel unto you than what you have received, let him be accursed (Galatians 1:6-9).’” That places many a preacher under Paul’s curse; which is still in effect today.