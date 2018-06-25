WE ARE NOT UNDER THE LAW BUT UNDER GRACE

Christians are righteous, pure, holy, light, cleansed, sanctified, etc. because we are not under the Old Testament law, but under grace. Two totally opposite systems.
Romans 6:14—Sin will not have dominion over you [Christians]: For [the simple reason that] you are not under the law, but under grace [where salvation is].
Acts 13:39—By Him [Jesus Christ] all who believe are justified from all things, from which you could not be justified by the law of Moses. (Law powerless!)
Romans 3:19—Whatever the law says it says to those who are under the law: Romans 3:31—Do we make void the law through faith? God forbid: We actually establish the law [by doing what the law required of people in the first place].
Romans 4:15—The law works wrath. (Why would any want to be under wrath?)
Romans 7:4—You have become dead to the [Old Testament] law by the body of Christ; so that you should be married to Him Who was raised up from the dead.
Romans 7:5-6—When we were in the flesh, the motions of sins, which were by the law, did work in our members to bring forth fruit unto death. But now, we are delivered from the law, that being dead to what we were held by [the law]; we should serve in newness of spirit and not in the oldness of the letter [stone].
Romans 8:3-4—What the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God did by sending His Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and regarding sin, He condemned sin in the flesh: That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh [the law], but after the Holy Spirit.
Romans 10:4—Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to all who believe.
Romans 13:8—He who loves another has fulfilled the law. (Original purpose.)
Romans 13:10—Love works no ill to his neighbor: Thus, love fulfills the law.
1 Corinthians 15:56—The sting of death is sin; the strength of sin is the law.
Galatians 2:16—A man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith OF Jesus Christ…that we might be justified by the faith OF Christ, and not by the works of the law: For, by the works of the law no flesh will be justified.
Galatians 2:19-21—I died to the law, that I might live to God. I am crucified with Christ: Nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ lives in me: And the life I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, Who loved me, and gave Himself for me. I do not frustrate the grace of God:For if righteousness comes by the law, Christ died in vain [His death would have been pointless].
(A pile of passages teaching Christians are not under the Old Testament Law!)
