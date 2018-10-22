The Book of Daniel is concerned with world events

The book of Daniel is expanded in the book of Revelation. Revelation cannot be understood without a working knowledge of Daniel’s original revelation, and Daniel is incomplete without the apostle John’s completion of that vision in the book of Revelation. Moreover, both books must be taken together as one and the same revelation, having only ONE interpretation, although the book of Revelation does have extra details. Otherwise, people will get confused about end-time events. Of course, other pieces of that future puzzle reside in the book of Zechariah, three of the Gospels, and some of the apostle Paul’s epistles. Still, all the pieces fit the same end-time puzzle, and have only ONE interpretation. Theologians are generally confused about end-time events, as well as about many other things, but God’s Word is not confused about any events, past, present or future. Beware of the many contradictory end-time interpretations.
In the cases of certain Bible books, either a word, phrase or sentence is key to a proper understanding of the book. Such keys are found in Daniel. One is in 8:17, where Gabriel informed Daniel that his vision referred to the time of the end. And in 9:24 the angel Gabriel told Daniel that seventy sevens (a total of 490 years) are determined FOR YOUR (Daniel’s) PEOPLE (Israel) AND YOUR CITY (Jerusalem). So Daniel’s visions concerned not the church, but the people of Israel—the Jews. Again in 10:14, Gabriel said that those prophesied events would happen to your (Daniel’s) people in the latter days. And remember too that your (Daniel’s) city (Jerusalem) will be the center of the last days activities. Not New York, Tokyo or Moscow. Avoid unbiblical interpretations of end-times.
