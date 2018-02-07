Ron Craig: Interpretation of God’s Word continued

Most modern church members have evidently become accustomed to the universal practice of interpreting the Scriptures, and that with greatly varying interpretations; and have never thought about the fact that the Bible itself outright forbids such. Even I do not recall ever hearing anyone suggest, or even imply, that interpreting the Bible is heresy within itself. People only argue about which interpretation is correct.

Deuteronomy 4:2 : “You must not add to the word that I [God] command you, neither diminish anything from it, so that you may KEEP the commandments of the LORD.” (People want to interpret God’s Word simply because they do NOT want to obey it!)

Proverbs 30:5-6 : “Every word of God is [already] pure [So, how can man’s interpretation improve it?]. Add not to God’s words, lest He reprove you, and you be found a liar.” (The same can be said about deleting anything from God’s Word. Either way, it is altered.)

Romans 3:3-4 : “What if some did not believe? Will their unbelief make the faith of God without effect? God forbid: Yes, let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written, ‘That You may be justified in Your sayings, and may overcome when You are judged.’”

(God is justified by His unaltered Word: Man is condemned by altering God’s Word.)

1 John 5:9-10 : “If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is [always] greater: For this is the witness that God has testified of his Son. He who believes on the Son of God has the witness in himself: He who believes not God has made Him a liar [accused God of lying], because he believes not the [unaltered Bible] record that God has given of his Son.” (Deity does not back altered Scriptures! He does not back human opinions!)

Revelation 22:18-19 : “I testify unto every man who hears the words of the prophecy of this book [of Revelation], ‘If anyone adds to these things [God’s words], God will add to him the plagues that are written in this book: And if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away his part from the book of life, and from the holy city, and from the [promised good] things that are written in this book.’”

Interpretation is not factual, but speculative. “I think it means this.” “No, I think it must mean something totally different.” Bible Interpretation is outright heresy! It has not a Bible leg to stand on. And man can certainly give it no legs. The Bible reason…

2 Peter 1:20-21 : “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation. For prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: But holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” Ponder all of this for a little while.