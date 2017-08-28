Ron Craig: Enemy still seeking someone to devour

Just a casual observation of world events makes it obvious that God is not forcing His will (as expressed in the Bible) on anyone in the world. It is obvious as well that Satan is attempting to force his will on the population of this entire planet. But remember that the Bible states in no uncertain terms that the devil is now an outcast (John 12:31-32), and that he has been rendered ineffective (Hebrews 2:14), and that we believers have been rescued from the kingdom of darkness (Colossians 1:13). How does all that Scripture testimony square with raw documented evidence that evil seems to be prevailing on this planet today?

Here is a Bible Truth many people (even believers) seem not to be aware of. Christ’s sacrifice on the cross had absolutely no effect on the devil himself. He remains the spiritual father of every person outside Christ (John 8:44, 1 John 3:10, 5:19), he still walks about seeking someone to devour (1 Peter 5:8), and is still the god of this age (2 Corinthians 4:4). Satan still has the authority of darkness (Acts 26:18 and Colossians 1:13), and still works evil in the children of disobedience (Ephesians 2:2). He yet steals, kills, and destroys (John 10:10). ONLY True Christians have been delivered from Satan and his evil powers. That is a key truth you will want to grab hold of. Indeed, the true church must lay hold of the Bible Truth that it is ONLY IN CHRIST that the devil has been defeated and we believers have truly been set free. ONLY IN CHRIST!

If you are truly interested in learning these truths you must research these Scripture passages. You cannot afford to let them pass you by. Jesus said that if you continue in His Word you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free (John 8:31-32). People bereft of Bible Truth are in bondage to Satan’s lies!

Still does not answer the question about what to do about all the evil in this world. We are getting there. Just needed to establish these foundational truths so we will understand what we can and cannot do about the evil on our planet.