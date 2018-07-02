Let’s Talk Taxes Special Edition: Let’s Talk About Identity Theft LAUDERDALE DRUG TASK FORCE ARRESTS 40 DEALERS IN ROUND-UP » Religion has cheated us out of our stuff In my lessons both here and elsewhere, I often make the point that religious tradition has robbed much of the church of our rich inheritance in Christ. If we are heirs of Abraham, God and Christ (Romans 8:17; Galatians 3:29; Hebrews 1:2), and according to Scripture that is true of us right now in this life, not just when we get to heaven, then much more belongs to us right now than religious tradition has taught us about. Religion has cheated us out of our stuff! 1 Corinthians 3:21-23 —All things are yours; Whether Paul, Apollos, Cephas, the world, life, death, things present, or things to come; all are yours [belong to us right now]; and you are Christ’s; and Christ is God’s. (Our inheritance!) 2 Corinthians 6:2 now is the accepted time; behold, now [today] is the day of salvation.” (NO WAITING!) —God says, “I have heard you in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succored [or sustained] you: Behold, [right]; behold,[today].” ( 2 Corinthians 8:9 —You know the GRACE of our Lord Jesus Christ [How many church members and preachers know this?], that, though He [Jesus] was rich, yet for your sakes, He became poor [only on the cross], that you through His poverty might be rich. (No need for money or stuff in heaven: Only on earth!) 2 Corinthians 9:6-8 GRACE abound toward you [here in this life]; that you, always having all sufficiency in all things [money and stuff], may abound [in order to give] to every good work. —He who sows [money and stuff] sparingly [in this life] will reap sparingly [in this life] ; and he who sows [money and stuff] bountifully will reap bountifully. Every man according as he purposes in his heart, so let him give [money and goods to the needy]; not grudgingly, or of necessity: For, God loves a cheerful giver [of money or stuff]. And God is able to make allabound toward you [here in this life]; that you, always having all sufficiency in all things [money and stuff], may abound [in order to give] to every good work. 2 Corinthians 9:10 —God who ministers seed [money and stuff] to the sower [of money and stuff] both ministers bread for your food, and multiplies your seed sown, and increases the fruits of your righteousness. (Here on this planet now.) Philippians 4:19 —God will supply all of your [financial and material] need [here on earth] according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. (Abundant supply) 2 Peter 1:3 —According as His divine power has given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness [right now in this age, on this planet], through the knowledge of Him Who has called us to glory and virtue… (HAS GIVEN US) Spiritual blessings are not bought by doing without money and material things! Living Way Fellowship at 2041 County Road 73, in Killen area. From Killen, going north on US 43, turn right on County Road 73 and go 2 and 1/2 miles. We are on the right. You can’t miss the sign out front—Living Way Fellowship. Sunday 10:00 A.M., Wednesday 7:00 P.M. Ron Craig is the pastor, teacher and Christian book author. Contact us at (If you are not a committed member of some other Christian fellowship, you are invited to visitat 2041 County Road 73, in Killen area. From Killen, going north on US 43, turn right on County Road 73 and go 2 and 1/2 miles. We are on the right. You can’t miss the sign out front—. Sunday 10:00 A.M., Wednesday 7:00 P.M. Ron Craig is the pastor, teacher and Christian book author. Contact us at ronwritercraig@gmail.com , or log onto our church website at www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org . While logged on our website, check out my books and audio podcasts. Wouldn’t hurt!) Comments are closed.