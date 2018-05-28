Preachers and teachers will be held accountable

In Ephesians 4:11-16, Paul revealed God’s established ministry system for the entirety of this church dispensation. That New Testament ministry pattern was meant to remain intact until Jesus returns. How do I know that? Well, for one thing, Jesus Christ does not lie, and He does not take back what He has given. Another evidence is that He said all five Holy Spirit-empowered ministry gifts (apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers) are to remain in the church until we all come into the unity of the faith (Bible faith, that is). It is obvious that such has never happened. The church is more divided today than it has ever been—thousands of denominations. God never intended for Christ to be divided (1 Corinthians 1:13). Instead, God wants the entire Body of Christ to be knit together in love and cooperating with one another for the edification of the church; healing its division (verses 15-16). Dare to read Ephesians 4:11-16.

My primary intention in this article is to point out that at least one of those five ministry gifts—the teacher—is a pointer. Pastor and teacher are mentioned together, as though both gifts are usually found in one person called to ministry. I perceive that my primary calling is to teach, although I also serve as pastor of a small congregation. The books I write are Bible teaching tools. In our meetings at Living Way Fellowship, I mostly teach. These articles are teaching tools.

I have a planned purpose for writing on this particular subject. I see the New Testament Teacher as basically a pointer. He or she is not to invent doctrines, but rather to point out Christian doctrines that are already in the Bible. If you will remember, the Bible forbids any private interpretations of the Bible. In fact, we are warned against adding to or taking away from what God’s Word actually says. So, to get to the point: Not only can private interpretation be adding to or taking away from the True Bible message, but lop-sided emphasizing of certain doctrines over others. Piling up Scripture passages that give the Bible message a negative slant in the minds of the hearers, and deliberately by-passing other passages, which paint a totally different picture of what God wants for, and has provided for, believers is one more dishonest presentation of the Scriptures. We preachers and teachers will be held accountable for what we point out to those we minister to. Lop-sidedness will be dealt with at the Judgment Seat of Christ, as well as adding to or taking away from Scripture. Let us teachers be honest.

