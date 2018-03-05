God’s written word is His last will and testament

Last time I mentioned that God’s will is for our benefit. To receive, and enjoy, divine benefits, then, we must look into God’s will to find out what those benefits are. But, which Bible interpretation accurately expresses God’s will and its benefits for believers? Remember, I have vehemently pointed out that Bible interpretation is prohibited by the Bible itself (2 Peter 1:20-21). So, if looking for the right interpretation is off limits to us, then how are we going to discover what our benefits are, and how to get hold of them?

The apostle Paul taught that God’s Written Word is His last will and Testament. As such, it cannot be altered—ever! Remember as well that I pointed out that, the New Testament (with all of its benefits) is resident in the shed blood of Jesus, and that that blood has been deposited in the Holy of Holies up in heaven (Hebrews 9:12); rendering it even more impossible to either add benefits or delete benefits. Thus, even after 2000 years, all of those benefits are still intact; and available. That is the GOOD NEWS!

“Brethren, I speak after the manner of men [that is, from the standpoint of human law]; ‘Even if it is only a human covenant [a man’s last will and testament], yet after it is confirmed [by the death of the will-maker], no man annuls [invalidates it] or adds to it (Galatians 3:15).” Paul is making the point that, if even in the human realm NO WILL can legally be altered after it is validated, then certainly, in the spirit realm, the same is true. Not only is no one authorized to alter God’s last will and testament; it is impossible to do so! Christ’s death purchased God’s will, and His blood in heaven forever seals it.

“For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the Testator. For a testament is of force only after men are dead: Otherwise, it is of no strength at all while the testator [Christ] lives (Hebrews 9:16-17).” So those benefits are in force!

“To Abraham and his Seed were the promises [in that covenant] made. He said not, ‘And to seeds, as of many’; but as of One, ‘And to your Seed, Who is Christ.’ And I say, ‘That covenant, which was confirmed before of God in Christ, the law, which was four hundred and thirty years afterward, cannot annul, that it should make the promise of no effect (Galatians 3:16-17).’” Even the law could not alter the Abrahamic Covenant!

“For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: You are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the [covenant] promise (Galatians 3:27-29).” In Christ Jesus we are in and under and connected to the New Covenant—which cannot be altered. Why, then, should we look for interpretations when we already have God’s interpretation?

