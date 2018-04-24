CRAIG: The weapons of our warfare are not carnal

Let us consider the actual predicament of the human race. The creation of Adam and Eve was miraculous. From dirt to man, and from part of the man a woman. A spirit being, the devil (fallen Lucifer) lured those two into rebellion against God. Their rebellion sprang from their inner being, but it affected their entire being—inside and out. Thus, all of mankind’s problems are spiritual in nature, and therefore can only be solved by some spiritual power bigger than their problems. That should shed some light on why all of the world’s attempts to solve the world’s problems not only have not solved them, but actually made them worse.

More people, more money, more equipment, more expertise, more education and more boasting about modern man’s ability to solve problems, yet more problems and fewer solutions. Many proposed solutions, but fewer actual good results. More money is spent per capita in the education industry in the USA, though the level of smarts of graduates is far below par when compared to many other countries that invest less money, etc. in education. That is just one example of many. Problems with spiritual roots cannot be alleviated by material means. More poverty, sickness, violence, hatred, divorce, etc. in our world today than ever before. Spiritual problems require miraculous solutions.

“For, though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For, the weapons of our warfare are not carnal [material or physical], but are mighty through God [being spiritual weaponry] to the pulling down of strongholds😉 Casting down imaginations [satanic thoughts], and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ (2 Corinthians 10:3-5).” The faith-fight gets results!

“Put on the whole [spiritual] armor of God, so that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore, take unto you the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all [that God says to do], to stand (Ephesians 6:11-13).”

Thus, our primary battle is not against bacteria and bullets, but against our spiritual enemy the devil and his hosts of demons that cause sickness, poverty, hatred, violence and all other human problems. When will the church AWAKE to the biblical truth about both the spiritual source of world problems and the spiritual solutions to those problems? Christ addressed those problems with miraculous spiritual solutions through His sacrifice. Explained next time.