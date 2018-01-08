Craig: The Spirit Realm is the real battlefield

Equipment is the key word for this lesson. Remember, the New Covenant benefits cannot be altered. No additions and no deletions. Look at all of these entities together: God’s plan; man’s needs; Christ’s sacrifice on the cross;……………..man’s needs being met. What is the missing entity? Equipment! One of the main problems in getting the needed humanitarian supplies to needy people in foreign countries is that the chain of delivery breaks down. In the recent storms in Puerto Rico, roads, airports, etc. were in shambles, so it was difficult, or impossible, to get the needed supplies to the people. In other cases, corrupt government officials confiscate some or all of the supplies, so they never reach the people in need. In the biblical chain of delivery, equipment is often the missing link. God’s plan has not changed. Man’s basic needs are the same. Our Savior certainly did His part.

So if needs are not being met, where is the breakdown? It has to be in the equipment (or lack of equipment) department. Well, if God’s original plan has not changed, and the New Covenant benefits provided by our Savior’s sacrifice are still intact (having been secured by His shed blood deposited on the heavenly altar), surely God would not have withdrawn the equipment needed to get the job done! Why would God break the chain? The fault must lie somewhere else. As I have repeatedly pointed out, God delegated “all authority in heaven and on earth” to the church. Therefore, the church has been designated as heaven’s official delivery agent. The church having been assigned such duties, the church has certainly been provided with the necessary equipment to get the job done! God is certainly not the problem! Must be us!

Here is the breakdown. Man’s problems are spiritual in nature, and are manifested in outward circumstances. Satan, a spirit being, is behind all human problems. Look at John 8:44, Acts 10:38 and Ephesians 6:10-17. John 8:44 proves that the evil spirit known as the devil is behind the evil intents, words and actions of sinners. Acts 10:38 reveals that Jesus solved every human health problem that had been caused by Satan, and Ephesians 6:10-17 reveals that the spirit realm is the real battleground believers face everyday. Problems manifesting in this natural realm have spiritual roots, so they must be solved with spiritual weaponry. Second Corinthians 10:3-5: “For, though we [believers] walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For, the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Casting down imaginations [where problems begin], and every high thing, which exalts itself against the knowledge of God [Bible], and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” This agrees with Ephesians 6:12: “We do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against spiritual powers.” Therefore, we obviously need spiritual equipment. We will discuss more about that next time. Much good stuff on the way.

