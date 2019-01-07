Tribulation passages to help us see the Bible truth about tribulation

These things I spoke to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation: But be of good cheer; I overcame the world (John 16:33).

Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must THROUGH much tribulation enter the kingdom of God (Acts 14:22). This refers not to entering heaven when we die, but to Satan using tribulation (hardship) to discourage us from being born again in this life.

We glory in tribulations: knowing that tribulation works patience [it either kicks our patience into gear, or it works to destroy our patience] (Romans 5:3).

Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation [coming from Satan] (Romans 12:12).

I am filled with comfort, I am exceeding joyful in all our tribulation [Joyful in spite of tribulation coming from the devil, not because of it] (2 Corinthians 7:4).

I desire that you faint not at my tribulations for you, which is [actually] your glory (Ephesians 3:13). The devil, not God, wants us to faint and abandon faith!

When we were with you, we told you before that we would suffer tribulation; even as it came to pass, and you know [by experience] (1 Thessalonians 3:4.)

We glory in you in the churches of God because of your patience and faith in ALL of your persecutions and tribulations that you endure(2 Thessalonians 1:4). They endured by clinging to the Christian faith and not abandoning it.

I John, who also am your brother, and your companion in tribulation, and in the kingdom and patience of Jesus Christ, was in the isle called Patmos for the word of God and the testimony of Jesus Christ (Revelation 1:9). (Satan’s work)

These are they who [in the last days] came out of great tribulation, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb (Revelation 7:14). During the last 7 years of this age, many will be saved, but they will pay the price of being beheaded for their faith. See Revelation 6:9-11 and 20:4-6.

[In the last 7 years,] there will be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever will be [again] (Matthew 24:21).