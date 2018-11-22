There are major flaws in most end time prophecies

Before exposing the next major end-time teaching error, let me mention one more Scripture passage that may just provide more light on the exposure of this first of the major errors. Revelation 16:12 states that in those last days the Euphrates River will be dried up to make way for the kings from the East. The Antichrist will obviously not only go out to annihilate many (Daniel 11:44), but will also compel those Eastern survivors to come to his aid against Israel.

And in this week’s article let me sandwich in another grossly overlooked Bible fact. Some of the end-time expert teachers get hung up on the modern nuclear weapons proliferation and thus envision the Antichrist armies nuking Israel, but God turning the nuclear fallout back upon the Antichrist and his invaders. Indeed, Zechariah 14:12 sounds like just such a nuclear event. Their tongues will dissolve in their mouths and their eyeballs in their sockets. But remember, that plague will be from the Lord, not from man’s arsenal. Israel will gather the wealth of all the fallen enemy soldiers, and none of it will be contaminated with radioactivity. Then verse sixteen says there will be survivors from those armies, who will enter the Millennial stage of God’s Kingdom. No hint of contamination in the soldiers either. Again let me emphasize that that plague will be from the Lord, not from man (verse twelve). Beware of tampering with God’s Word!

However, I must point out the possibility of a previous war using weapons of mass destruction, because the weapons used in the last end-time battle will be of simple construction, not complicated machinery. So, all of those complicated weapons must have already disappeared. If those end-time experts want to use Ezekiel 38 and 39 for supposed proof of their end-time teachings, then let them consider 39:9-10, which speaks only of shields and bucklers, bows and arrows, Javelins and spears. While they would claim that those descriptions were mere symbols for tanks and helicopters, bullets and bombs, for people in those days knew nothing of such modern weaponry, Ezekiel states that Israel will not have to go to the forest to cut wood for seven years, for those weapons will provide all the wood they will need for seven years. They will burn all those weapons of war, which Bible truth tends to rule out metal machinery. And Revelation 6:2 puts a bow in the Antichrist’s hand, not a tank or helicopter. Revelation 6:2 refers not to Christ, but to the Antichrist! Moreover, Ezekiel 39:3 says God will knock the bow out of Antichrist’s left hand, and the arrows out of his right hand. In addition, horses are spoken of repeatedly in the Bible as the means of transportation for the Antichrist and his armies. Blood will flow horse-bridle deep for 180 miles (Revelation 14:20). Besides that, birds cannot eat tanks and helicopters, but they can eat men and horses (Revelation 19:17-18).) THINK!