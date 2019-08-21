The sun, moon and stars will be darkened

Christian Author and Pastor Ron Craig

Moving right along on that Revelation road: Before that seventh seal is opened, we find this inserted material in chapter seven. Revelation 7:1-8 says that 144,000 newly converted Jews will be sealed on their forehead before those judgment angels pour out more misery on the Antichrist’s kingdom. From each of the 12 tribes of Israel, 12,000 will be sealed for protection from both the Antichrist and the judgement of God. Then, Revelation 7:9-17 informs us that an innumerable company of non-Jews will become believers during the Tribulation time. But they will suffer God’s judgments before they become converted, because we are told there that they will hunger and thirst no more; neither be scorched with solar heat. They will be washed in the blood of the Lamb and be given white robes. And God will wipe away all tears from their eyes. Merciful God! Then the seven Trumpet Judgments will begin. These will be a step up in intensity from the seal judgments. Revelation 8:7—Hail, fire and blood from above, resulting in a third of the trees and all the green grass being burned up. The plagues will be literal. Trumpet two, verses 8-9—Another judgment from above will turn one third of the sea into blood—A third of sea-creatures will die, and a third of the ships will be destroyed. Third trumpet, verses 10-11—One third of rivers and springs, vital sources of drinking water, will be poisoned, and many people will die from the contaminated water. Fourth trumpet judgment, verses 12-13—The sun, moon and stars will be darkened, and that will, of course, painfully affect the earth. Then, a flying angel will loudly announce that three more woes are about to be released on Antichrist’s kingdom. Revelation 9:1-12 is a little hard for most folks to grasp. One of the heavenly angels unlocks the bottomless pit (the abyss), and locust-like demons from below invade this planet. Out of the abyss will come smoke, and out of the smoke will come the demons. They will not be allowed to harm vegetation, or people with God’s seal upon them, but only those who serve the Antichrist.

The locust-demons will not be allowed to kill the rebels, but only to torment them with pain like a scorpion sting. That plague will continue for five months. During that time, people will seek death, but not be able to die. Many people get confused over the description of those locust-like demons, and I will not attempt to explain. However, those demons will be real, and the pain they will cause will be real. Many demons now roam the earth, but those locust-demons are obviously held in reserve for that special time of God’s Tribulation judgments upon the Antichrist and his deceived followers. Sixth trumpet, verses 13-19—More demons are released on a certain day and hour to kill one third of mankind. And, once again, the details describe John’s visions in the spirit realm, so it is difficult for people having a scientific mindset to understand them. Those demons numbered 200,000,000. If you think things are bad now, you ain’t seen nothing yet! God will have the last word, and He has already spoken it—in the Bible. Those people killed in that plague will be guilty of thefts, sexual immorality, drugs, murder, etc. So, if God is going to punish sinners for such sins in the Tribulation, the same sins provoke divine wrath today. John 3:36 says that very thing. And, one more thing: Many of those sinners will still be worshipping idols of gold, silver, brass, stone and wood. John said that those who worship material things are worshipping demons. And those suffers will still not repent of their sins. Not smart on their part!



