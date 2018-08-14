Christian Author and Pastor Ron Craig
The statement that God does not change is recorded in Malachi 3:6, the last of the Old Testament books. In the New Testament, in Hebrews 13:8, we see that Jesus does not change—Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, today, and forever. In Hebrews 1:3, we also discover that Jesus Christ, God’s Son, was the express image of His Father—Who does not change. Also remember that Jesus was the Word (Who was God—John 1:1) made flesh (became a man—John 1:14).
Moreover, God cannot lie. So states Titus 1:2 and Hebrews 6:18. First John 2:21 tells us “No lie is of the truth.” Jesus said that He was the truth (John 14:6). So, no lie is of Jesus Christ. James 1:17 says that with God there is no variation, or even a shadow of turning. First John 5:6 says the Holy Spirit is truth. John 17:17 also tells us that God’s Word is truth. So the Father, the Son, the Word and the Holy Spirit are all called truth, and they are all called God. And we know that no lie is of the truth—Father, Son, Word, or Holy Spirit. No variation or shadow of turning from what they are or have always been. The Godhead does not change!
I am establishing a vital biblical truth here. If nothing about any member of the Godhead has changed, then the Gospel ministry should be the same today as back in the days of Jesus and the first generation of Christians. Basically, the very same thing was said about God’s Word—the Gospel—as was said about the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Thus, today there should be NO variation or even slight shadow of turning from the first Gospel message or its miraculous mode of ministry. NO CHANGE!
Paul said in Galatians 1:8-9 that anybody preaching a supposed Gospel message that is different from what he preached in the Galatian churches is accursed. And, the Gospel Paul preached to them is the same Gospel he preached everywhere he went. He said in Romans 15:18-19 that miracles always accompanied his Gospel ministry. Even in that Galatian letter, Paul mentioned Holy–Spirit–administered miracles. Moreover, in 1 Corinthians 2:4-5 Paul said his ministry in Corinth was confirmed by miracles, so that their faith would not be founded on mere words, but in miracle-working power. In 1 Corinthians 4:20 he stated forcefully that the Kingdom of God is not in word only, but in power! In 1 Thessalonians 1:5, Paul testified that his Gospel ministry to those people was confirmed not just by words, but by supernatural miracles. Paul’s ministry maintained the same pattern from start to finish. Read Romans 15:18-19 once again.
Finally, Jude 3 commands us believers to earnestly contend for THE FAITH THAT WAS ONCE FOR ALL DELIVERED TO THE SAINTS. What does once for allmean to you as a believer? Moreover, do we believers not still call ourselves saints? If not, then what makes us believe we are believers? If the believers in the first century were saints, then we believers in this twenty–first century must be saints—those who are set apart. That is what saint means—set apart from the world, and to God. And how are we set apart? By faith! What faith? The faith that was once for all delivered unto the saints!
