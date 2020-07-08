The Book of Revelation Describes The New Jerusalem

People will likely ask this question: “If God just renovates the surface of this planet instead of making an entirely new one, where will the inhabitants of this planet be located while He renovates it?

But, the same question could be asked about God’s plans to get the current inhabitants from this Old earth to the New earth; if He does make an entirely different planet. Will this old planet continue to exist until that New earth is finished, or will God make some kind of holding tank to house all of us until He has put the finishing touches on that new one? Good questions that challenge every reader to think! And hopefully provoke the truly interested parties to study! But, I am convinced that God is able to handle that situation and that He has already planned how He is going to take care of it when the time comes—which cannot be all that far away from now. Of course, the Bible already has the answer. I presented several Scriptures in the previous article that tell us plainly that the planet we inhabit now will be around forever. However, all of the sin scars on the earth’s surface will have to be removed—2 Peter 3:10. And the depth of those sin scars will be the depth of that renovation. But this old planet itself will abide forever—says God’s Word.

But now focusing on the new. First the new earth—this one renovated. John said in 21:1 that on the new earth there will be no more sea—which means no large oceans. That cannot mean the new earth will be just a desert. Obviously, the ecosystem will be renovated too. The new earth will be well watered. Then…I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband (Revelation 21:2). Think now: The new Jerusalem will not be constructed on earth and out of earthly materials. It will be made up in heaven and then be transported down to the new earth. Remember, the Lord assured His disciples that He was going to prepare a place for them (John 14:2-3). He also said that in His Father’s house there were many rooms, which suggests that the city already existed even back then. Of course, if He was going to prepare a place for them, He would obviously come back to get them and take them to that place. Which He also promised them—and us.

It seems that heaven and earth will come together in that new arrangement.Because, “I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, ‘Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they will be His people, and God himself will be with them [on earth], and be their God (Revelation 21:3).’” If you remember, Adam heard God walking in the Garden of Eden in the cool of the day (Genesis 3:8), suggesting that such was a common practice back in the beginning. And many Scriptures prophesy God will restore that practice.

