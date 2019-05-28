Ron Craig: IS GOD IN CONTROL?

Is God in control? Is the devil in control? Or, are human beings in control? Looking at history and current events, it is difficult to tell. (I have not abandoned the subject of that last-days event.) The primary reason such confusion abounds in the world today is that most people do not understand the Bible truth that God has a part in both history and current events, the devil has a part, and man has a part.

Those parts getting mixed up causes the confusion. The Bible helps us get a grasp on what is going on in this world. I also need to say that history used to be current events. Current events are history in the making. Let us look at what the Bible says about what part each of the characters plays in the development of history. God’s Word accurately answers a lot of questions, and dispels a lot of confusion about a lot of things. God does not lie about anything! One of the first questions to be answered is: Why do the devil and man have a part in working out history? Primarily because God, our Creator, gave His moral creatures a free will. God did not create the devil. He created angels, and gave them the freedom to chose. And one of His chief angels, Lucifer, used that freedom to rebel against God, and become God’s adversary—Satan, and the devil. God also created man with a free will, and gave him dominion over the earth and all that is in it. Free will, Lucifer’s fall and man’s dominion opened the door for some interesting history to unfold. Man had to be tested for loyalty, so God permitted man to be exposed to the Adversary—Satan. Satan is only an angel—a created being. His attempt to be like the Most High God reveals his self-deception. No creature can be the Creator! So, himself having failed in that endeavor, the devil come to the Garden of Eden and slyly sold Eve (and Adam) on the same idea—that they could be like the Most High God. Self-deception endeavours to spread that same deception to other beings. Lucifer, having gotten himself into eternal trouble with the Creator through his rebellion, he knew that Adam and Eve would also endanger themselves by disobeying God. Thus began the human history tragedy. Now, Deity does not take back what He has freely given; but His promises are given with conditions attached. He also tacks onto those freedoms some strict warnings. He told Adam and Eve what would happen if they disobeyed, and it happened just like He said it would. Surely, the angels were given some warnings regarding rebellion as well. God knows the end from the beginning (Isaiah 46:10). That does not mean that He has planned everything that happens (as John Calvin taught). It just means that He is very smart. God knows how His creation operates because He designed creation. Thus He knows what will result from certain actions. He knows how gravity works because He created gravity. So, even though God did not plan for people to fall and get hurt, He knows that people will get hurt if they fall. Satan tried to trip up the Lord on that issue in those temptations in the wilderness when he suggested Christ could jump off a cliff and not get hurt (Luke 4:9-12). Christ knew better, because He knew the Word of God. God gave us creatures a lot of freedom, but He also has an overall plan for creation, and He will make everything eventually fit into that plan. Isaiah 46:11: “I have spoken it, and so I will also bring it to pass. I have purposed it, and I also will do it.” Proverbs 16:4: “The Lord has made all things for Himself; even the wicked for the day of doom.”Made, not created. Big difference! Next time I will present the Bible explanation. (Ron Craig is pastor, teacher and author of Christian books; and these articles. You may view all the books by logging onto www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org. While logged on the website you can even listen to audio Bible-lesson podcasts. You may also send your questions or comments to ronwritercraig@gmail.com)