God is not affected by time

There is a reason for these articles—A God-approved reason—A Bible-based reason. For one thing, the church must come to realize that God is not affected by time. What unreasonable reasoning to think that God has gotten old and senile, and is no longer relevant in modern society. I can see why the world would want to believe that lie, for Satan deceives the world; but who has persuaded the church to believe it? Preachers!

Psalms 105:8 says that God established His covenant with Abraham for a thousand generations. The Hebrew wording does not imply limitation, but rather emphasizes longevity. Even at the lowest number expressing the length of a generation—40 years—that Abrahamic covenant will be valid for at least 40,000 years. Hebrews 13:20 calls it the everlasting covenant. Everlasting lasts a long time! History since Abraham’s day has witnessed only a small faction of that 40,000 years. Malachi 3:6 tells us God does not change. Hebrews 13:8 says the same about our Savior Jesus Christ. So, where do theologians and preachers get, “God doesn’t do this anymore, and God doesn’t do that anymore”?

Which god do they refer to? It cannot be the God of the Bible! Which brings up this valid question: “What god are people, even in church, worshipping today?” “Not everyone who says unto Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the Kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of God (Matthew 7:21).” God’s will has been recorded for us in the Bible. Thus, God’s will is neither secret, nor difficult to understand; and it certainly has not passed away. But, doing God’s will as recorded in His Word requires diligence and stick-to-itiveness on our part. So the big problem is that most people have opted to not believe the Bible, and therefore to not do what it commands. Remember that THE BIBLE ITSELF FORBIDS BIBLE INTERPRETATION (2 Peter 1:20-21). WHY, then, do preachers and theologians, and many church members, desire to interpret the Bible? Simple: To make it say what they want it to say, because they do not want to do what it does say. “You make the Word of God of no effect by your tradition (Mark 7:13).” And it is obvious that Satan is behind religious tradition which questions God’s Word.

Was Jesus Christ’s earthly ministry just a temporary shot of divine adrenaline? Is any reader willing to testify publicly that God just ain’t what He used to be? Is God’s power not what it used to be? Is the New Testament not what it used to be? Has God’s Word lost its integrity? Or, has much of the church thrown away its historical integrity, in order to be more like the world and less likely to suffer persecution for a bold stand on God’s Word? Do modern believers have no spiritual backbone? We are commanded to “Contend for the [one and only] faith that was once for all delivered to the saints (Jude 3).” Why claim to be a Christian and then exert energy in refuting the Christian power and purpose? “The fear of man brings a snare (Proverbs 29:25).” Genuine fear of God adjusts one’s attitude, and makes a big difference in one’s own life; and that of others.