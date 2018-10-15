Daniel’s Dream Interpretation to King Nebuchadnezzar

By Ron Craig

The dreams and visions in the book of Daniel are unique, because end-time events were revealed to both King Nebuchadnezzar and the prophet Daniel, but in different times, with vastly different symbols. Yet, all of them presented what Deity wanted us to know about the end-time events. All the dreams and visions had only one interpretation, although Daniel’s visions were more detailed than were King Nebuchadnezzar’s vision of the giant metal statue representing man.

(In chapter four, King Nebuchadnezzar had another dream, which had to do only with his own personal character and destiny; having nothing to do with any end-time event. But, you will note that even that dream had only one interpretation. The king’s experience followed Daniel’s prophecy in detail.)

King Nebuchadnezzar SAW human history from the human standpoint; in the form of a beautiful human statue, made of various metals, whereas Daniel envisioned history as God sees it: A series of ferocious beasts, each beast being more ferocious than the previous one. History clearly bears out Daniel's visions, down to the minute details. Daniel wrote specifically in Daniel 2:45 that the dream God had given the king was true, and THE interpretation Daniel provided was certain.

Daniel chapter seven deals with world history from Daniel’s time to the very end of this age. He saw four world kingdoms rise and fall in succession: The first represented by a lion, the second a bear, the third a leopard, and the last a machine-like monster. God viewed those four kingdoms as beasts: Babylon, Persia, Greece and Rome. Rome’s powerful influence is shown to reach down to the very end of this age. People today spring from the citizens of those nations.

The metallic statue was symbolic of human history just as Daniel’s vision of the four ferocious beasts; each succeeding kingdom being more ferocious than its predecessor, while being shown to be inferior in its mode of government; until the very end of the present age, when the Antichrist is fully empowered by the devil. He will be the most dictatorial of all dictators in fallen man’s history.

While these articles are not intended to be detailed lectures on end-time events, they do slightly touch on that subject, and might be dealt with in detail in future articles. At present my purpose is to reveal that Scripture does not allow interpretation of Scripture. The Scriptures are their own interpretation. Such Bible Truth ought to be scripturally evident by now (2 Peter 1:20-21).