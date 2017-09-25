Jeff Roland: Colin Kaepernick an unemployed hot potato

If you’re like me, you’re getting tired of seeing and hearing these millionaire NFL players whine and disrespect the country by not standing for the national anthem. I probably wouldn’t have called them a “Son of a bitch,” like President Trump did. But I see a pattern developing among these naysayers.

I stood at a Sheffield Highschool football game recently for the anthem and the lowering of the colors. Sheffield won that night, by the way, but, I respect the flag and what it stands for regardless of who occupies the White House. Several professional athletes are saying the President is misusing his position as leader of the free world for calling them out when in reality, they are doing the very same thing. We have all heard the saying it’s like the pot calling the kettle black. This saying rings true during all of these recent verbal attacks.

Colin Kaepernick, the millionaire 49ers player that started this whole thing, is still unemployed. I do not agree with him on his notion that the American flag and the National Anthem is a sign or symbol of oppression. Far from it my friends. That flag has and is still an inspiration for billions of people around planet Earth. People have and still do risk their lives fighting for that flag and the ideals that it stands for. Many paid the ultimate price to ensure our freedoms and rights.

A recent poll asked NFL fans if their favorite team hired Kaepernick would they stop supporting the team. 70 percent said yes they would stop supporting their favorite NFL team if they hired Kaepernick.

Is the National Football League so patriotic that this man taking a knee at the anthem should be kept without a job? Absolutely not. NFL teams are businesses and they are there to make money and teams can’t make money if there are no fans to buy tickets and licensed products.

Kaepernick has become a political and business hot potato and would quickly be the kiss of death for any NFL team that signed him on board and they know it.

I always remember the old slogan All gave some, Some gave all. It is normally used to honor those that served and those that paid the ultimate price in battle for the freedom and rights we enjoy.

It seems Kaepernick in his arrogance or in his miscalculations has become an unemployable martyr.

What can we learn from the Kaepernick fiasco? Sometimes you have to put your money where your mouth is and sometimes it’s just best to keep your mouth shut.

Jeff Roland

