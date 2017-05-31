NW-SCC awarded $661,878 per year for Upward Bound Programs

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL, ALA. — The Upward Bound program at Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has been funded $661,878 for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, an increase of three percent from the previous grant cycle, by the U.S. Department of Education.

NW-SCC is one of 17 college or universities in the state of Alabama to receive the Upward Bound grant funding.

NW-SCC houses an Upward Bound program on each of the two campuses. Each program should receive funding for the next five years (2017 – 2022).

Phil Campbell Campus Program – $380,688; serves specified schools in Colbert, Franklin and Winston County

Shoals Campus Program – $281,190; serves specified schools in Colbert and Lauderdale County

“The Upward Bound Program, along with the other TRiO programs like Talent Search and Student Support Services, are so important to the students we serve,” said NW-SCC President Dr. Humphrey Lee. “All of these programs offer services to help remove obstacles toward a postsecondary education. Without these programs, many students would not be able to realize their dream of a college degree.”

The program is aimed at students between 9th and 12th grades who will be the first in their families to graduate college and come from lower income backgrounds. The program also encourages individuals to complete a two-year or four-year college degree.

The Upward Bound program is one of three TRiO programs, including Talent Search and Student Support Services, at NW-SCC. The programs are 100 percent federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

Students interested in applying for Upward Bound at NW-SCC can contact Elizabeth Harris, Upward Bound Coordinator/Counselor, on the Phil Campbell campus at 256.331.6277 or Casey Eggleston, Upward Bound Coordinator/Counselor, on the Shoals campus at 256.331.5357.