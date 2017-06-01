NW-SCC awarded $661,878 per year for Upward Bound Programs » SWAMPETTE TOURS SET FOR JUNE 10, SEPTEMBER 2 AND DECEMBER 2 Florence/Lauderdale Tourism has announced future dates for its popular Swampette Tours of music heritage venues in the Shoals area. Dates are June 10, September 2 and December 2.

Tours are led by “Swampette” Judy Hood, the wife of bass player David Hood, one of the famous Swampers — a group of session musicians who crafted the Muscle Shoals Sound. Traveling on a trolley bus, each tour is slightly different. Each tour will include visits to sites like the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, FAME Studios and 3614 Jackson Highway, which was the home to Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. Cost is $40 per person.

The tour on Saturday, June 10, is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. This tour will begin at the Florence/Lauderdale Tourism & Visitor Center, located in McFarland Park. Seating is limited and seats fill fast, so reservations are recommended. Call the Tourism Office at 256-740-4141.

