Bezos now wealthiest man on planet Earth, edging out Bill Gates

According to Bloomberg News, Jeff Bezos Founder and CEO of Amazon.com is now the wealthiest man on the planet. Amazon stock has been on the increase, This morning the stock was trading at almost $1,100 per share. This puts Bezos’ net worth at $90.9 billion. The next richest person Bill Gates comes in at $90.7 billion.

According to company statements, Amazon has a quarterly revenue of $37 billion.

Many experts blame Amazon for the loss of brick and mortar retail stores.