Accident at Ohio State Fair sends shockwaves across amusement industry

COLUMBUS, OHIO-A tragedy at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night that left one man dead and five critically injured has sent shockwaves across the amusement industry.

People across the country are starting to ask how safe are the rides at county fairs and state fairs.

The tragedy at the Ohio fair involved a Fireball ride that was obviously now well maintained.

As the video shows, one 18 year-old man was shot to his death almost fifty feet in the air landing on asphalt.

The other five people are in intensive care or in surgery.

Ohio Gov. Kasich has shut down all rides at the fair until an investigation is conducted.