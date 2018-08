ARETHA FRANKLIN DIES OF PANCREATIC CANCER AT 76

DETROIT–Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died this morning surrounded by friends and family at her home in Detroit.

Franklin, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, had been under hospice care in recent weeks for pancreatic cancer.

The Queen of Soul is no stranger to the Shoals area. She has recorded at Fame Studio in Muscle Shoals and was featured in the documentary movie Muscle Shoals.

Franklin was 76 years old.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed